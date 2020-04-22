Virginia House speaker passes out during veto session

Delegates were meeting under a canopy outside to hold the veto session when House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn fainted at the podium.

RICHMOND, Va. — As the coronavirus pandemic upended the General Assembly's special one-day veto session, an additional bit of drama took place at the podium on Wednesday.

Delegates were meeting under a canopy outside to hold the veto session when after about three hours in, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn fainted at the podium.

Her spokesman said she is feeling better after being treated by paramedics. An aide said Filler-Corn hadn't eaten lunch, became dizzy and was uninjured in the fall.

She resumed her role presiding over the chamber about an hour later.

The General Assembly was reconvening to take up Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed changes to legislation passed earlier this year.

Lawmakers are seated far apart and wearing masks instead of germ-carrying ties to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.