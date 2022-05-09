Ultimately, officials say 500 chickens and ducks, along with four dogs and three pigs perished.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A major fire that happened Sunday just after 3:30 a.m. in Prince William County caused hundreds of animals to lose their lives.

County fire department personnel were dispatched to the 15000 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville after a passerby reported a house fire.

Once crews arrived, they found a barn located on their property and they quickly discovered that animals were inside. However, it became clear, officials said, they could not be saved due to the volume of the fire.