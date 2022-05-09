x
Virginia

Sunday fire kills more than 500 animals at Northern Virginia barn

Ultimately, officials say 500 chickens and ducks, along with four dogs and three pigs perished.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A major fire that happened Sunday just after 3:30 a.m. in Prince William County caused hundreds of animals to lose their lives.

Ultimately, officials say 500 chickens and ducks, along with four dogs and three pigs perished.

County fire department personnel were dispatched to the 15000 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville after a passerby reported a house fire.

Once crews arrived, they found a barn located on their property and they quickly discovered that animals were inside. However, it became clear, officials said, they could not be saved due to the volume of the fire.

As firefighters worked to tame the blaze, Lee Highway was closed for half an hour. The barn was left destroyed, according to firefighters, and the cause was determined to be accidental. 

