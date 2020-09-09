Virginia jail on lockdown after positive tests for COVID-19

A regional jail in Virginia is on lockdown after approximately 70% of its inmates recently tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials in Virginia say a regional jail is on lockdown after approximately 70% of its inmates recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the superintendent of the Pamunkey Regional Jail says there have been no deaths or hospitalizations as a result of the positive tests. Willett also said the "vast majority" of those who tested positive showed either mild symptoms or no symptoms.

All offenders testing positive have been notified, isolated from the rest of the jail population, and are being treated as needed by jail medical staff.