NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring joined a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration rule that'll allow immigration officials to deny green cards to migrants who use public assistance, including food stamps or housing vouchers.

Thirteen states total filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday in Richland, Washington. It follows a similar lawsuit Tuesday by two California counties.

Under new rules unveiled this week, Citizenship and Immigration Services will consider whether applicants have received public assistance among other factors such as education to determine whether to grant legal status.

Herring and the other attorneys general argue the expansion will cause "irreparable harm" and deter noncitizens from seeking "essential" public assistance.

The lawsuit names the US Department of Homeland Security and its acting secretary, Kevin McAleenan, as well as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and its acting director, Ken Cuccinelli.

Cuccinelli was Virginia's attorney general prior to Herring.

In addition to Virginia, the other states involved in the lawsuit are: Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.