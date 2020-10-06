Virginia's June Primary Election is coming up. Here's the candidate list.

The Commonwealth's primary election was postponed to June 23 by an executive order issued by Gov. Ralph Northam because of the pandemic.

RICHMOND, Va. — The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is fast approaching to vote in Virginia's June primary elections.

The Commonwealth's primary election was originally scheduled for June 9 but postponed two weeks to June 23 by an executive order issued by Gov. Ralph Northam because of the pandemic.

The absentee ballot request deadline is Tuesday, June 16.

The primary election will determine the GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate seat election in November.

That seat is currently held by Democrat Sen. Mark Warner.

On the ballot, are other House of Representative races across Virginia, including Virginia Beach's 2nd District (currently held by Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria) and Newport News' 3rd District which is held by Democrat Rep. Bobby Scott.

Check out the ballot list of candidates:

For information about the June Primary elections, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.