Virginia lags in reporting vaccine race and ethnicity data

RICHMOND, Va. — Public health data show that Virginia is lagging behind when it comes to tracking COVID-19 vaccinations by race and ethnicity.

Virginia is one of only 17 states that were publicly reporting COVID-19 vaccination data by race and ethnicity as of last week.

But the state’s COVID-19 website indicates that race and ethnicity data has not been reported for more than half of the roughly 475,000 people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.