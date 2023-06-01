Virginia lawmaker wants to increase juror pay to $100 a day

This would be the first pay increase for jurors in 30 years.

NORFOLK, Va. — While jury duty is not often enjoyable, one Virginia senator said he wants to make it more affordable.

State Sen. Lionel Spruill (D-Chesapeake) filed Senate Bill 789, which would increase the pay for all Virginia jurors to $100 a day.

Currently, jurors make $30 a day. If the bill passes, it would be the first pay increase for jurors in 30 years.

"This is our civic duty, but now that duty is coming at a cost," said Spruill. "We just got through increasing the minimum wage to $12 and something cents, we need to focus on our jurors now."

Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi said he supports the change in jury pay.

Fatehi said many cannot afford the time away from work, and will purposely try to find a way out of the summons. This can create under-representation and even stall the legal process.

"We would have a defendant in jail who was ready to have his or her day in court, we had witnesses ready, we had lawyers ready, and not enough jurors showed up," said Fatehi. "When it's between the bills or the summons, many just won't show up."

Many Norfolk residents outside the courthouse told 13News Now on Friday that the pay increase does not go far enough.

"They should not say here's $100, thanks for coming in," said Steven Kent. "You should be paid by the amount you currently make."

"Thirty dollars gets you nothing already, maybe a gallon of gas," said Matthew Kirby. "It needs to be better."