Virginia lawmakers extend cocktail to-go orders through 2024

The House passed a bill to extend cocktails to-go until July of 2024.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants have made changes in an effort to keep business flowing. And one of those major points of sales is alcoholic beverages.

Virginia lawmakers just passed a bill that would extend cocktails to-go at least until July 2024, which means licensed/authorized hospitality businesses can continue with those take-home beverage orders.

“Cocktails to-go have been an economic lifeline for Virginia’s hospitality businesses throughout the pandemic, and consumers have grown accustomed to the increased convenience,” said David Wojnar, senior vice president and head of state public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

“In fact, states all across the U.S. are taking action to extend or make cocktails to-go permanent. We are excited to see Virginia on that list. We applaud the Virginia House for taking action to support hospitality businesses and urge the Senate to do the same," Wojnar added.

Here are some things to know if your company sells to-go cocktails:

It must be in a closed container with no straw holes or other openings (sealed completely).

The container should show the name of the licensee from where the drink was purchased.

It needs to be clearly marked with this phrase: "contains alcoholic beverages."

Stored in the trunk of the vehicle when transporting it; In an area behind the driver's seat; locked inside a container or compartment.

If delivering on a bicycle, the container needs to be stored in a compartment behind the bicyclist.

Those rules only apply if the drinks are not in the manufacturer's original sealed containers.

Those who don't follow the law could face up from $2,500 to $5,000 in fines, depending on how many times you've violated it.

“Virginia restaurants showed overwhelming support for the continuation of cocktails-to-go in a survey we conducted late last year, with an approval rate of 93 percent,” Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association. “This is a big win for the industry as restaurants continue to recover and seek creative ways to keep their doors open.”