Virginia lawmakers pass new budget amid coronavirus pandemic

The budget now goes to Gov. Ralph Northam, who can propose changes before it is finalized.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers have all but wrapped up a special legislative session by approving a new state budget that gives bonuses to police, pays for new criminal justice reforms, and extends moratoriums on evictions and utility shutoffs during the coronavirus pandemic.

What was initially to be a short session focused on the state budget instead went on for two months and expanded to include police reform and other issues after the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.