Virginia lawmakers react to Trump, First Lady COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump tweeted in the early morning hours Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came hours after one of his close aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive this week.

As lawmakers woke up to the news Friday morning, they sent out statements wishing POTUS and FLOTUS a speedy recovery.

Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady sent out well wishes to the President and Melania.

Northam and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In his statement, Northam said the "virus is very real and very serious."

Pam and I are sending our best wishes to the President and First Lady, and to the more than 46,000 Americans—and 450 Virginians—also diagnosed with #COVID19 yesterday.



This virus is very real and very serious. Let’s continue to take care of each other by doing the right things. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 2, 2020

Virginia 2nd District Congresswoman Elaine Luria said in a tweet she and her husband were "praying for the speedy recovery of the President and First Lady."

Luria also sent out another tweet asking people not to make light of the president's diagnosis. She said the "health of the President is a National Security issue and all Americans should wish for a speedy recovery."

Robert and I are praying for the speedy recovery of the President and First Lady. — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) October 2, 2020

Sen. Tim Kaine said in a statement:

“I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Having had COVID-19, let me stress: all need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.”

Sen. Mark Warner wished a speedy recovery to the President and First Lady. Warner said the news was a reminder that everyone must take the virus seriously.

Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery from COVID-19. This is another reminder to us all to take this virus seriously. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 2, 2020

The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”