Virginia lawmakers react to Trump, First Lady COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump tweeted in the early morning hours Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came hours after one of his close aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive this week.
As lawmakers woke up to the news Friday morning, they sent out statements wishing POTUS and FLOTUS a speedy recovery.
Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady sent out well wishes to the President and Melania.
Northam and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
In his statement, Northam said the "virus is very real and very serious."
Virginia 2nd District Congresswoman Elaine Luria said in a tweet she and her husband were "praying for the speedy recovery of the President and First Lady."
Luria also sent out another tweet asking people not to make light of the president's diagnosis. She said the "health of the President is a National Security issue and all Americans should wish for a speedy recovery."
Sen. Tim Kaine said in a statement:
“I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Having had COVID-19, let me stress: all need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.”
Sen. Mark Warner wished a speedy recovery to the President and First Lady. Warner said the news was a reminder that everyone must take the virus seriously.
The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”
This story will be updated as more statements come in throughout the day.