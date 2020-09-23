Lawmakers seek to stop oil, gas exploration off Virginia's coast

Nine members of Virginia's Congressional delegation are urging the White House to extend a moratorium on off-shore oil and gas drilling.

Virginia's two senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, plus, the state's seven Democratic House members sent a letter to President Trump this week. In it, they express opposition to the administration's plan to open more than 90 percent of the Outer Continental Shelf to oil and gas leasing.

They pointed out that Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have been exempted.

Retired Navy Captain Joe Bouchard tells 13News now that oil and gas exploration would not be compatible with military training that takes place in the Atlantic Ocean, off the Virginia coast.

"The Navy and the other services train with live ordnance in that training range," Bouchard said. "And it should be obvious to anyone that live ordnance and oil platforms don't mix very well."

Virginia's four Republican House members did not sign the letter to the president.