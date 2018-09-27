RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to consider proposed new legislative maps ahead of a court-ordered deadline.

A House committee will meet Thursday to take up maps aimed at fixing districts a federal court found were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports House Republican leaders said Wednesday they've crafted a potential compromise map that has the support of at least four Democratic lawmakers. Democratic leaders say they are reviewing the latest proposal.

A federal court ruled in June that lawmakers illegally packed black voters into 11 districts and ordered lawmakers to draw a new map by Oct. 30.

