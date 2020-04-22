Virginia lawmakers to meet in unusual circumstances

House Delegates plan to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are set to hold a one-day legislative session outside the Capitol as they grapple with how to handle fallout of the coronavirus.

House Delegates plan to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away.

Lawmakers will be seated far apart and are asked to wear masks instead of germ-carrying ties to help prevent the spread of the virus.

They are set to take up Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed changes to legislation passed earlier this year.