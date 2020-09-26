x
Virginia lawmakers unveil new budget plans amid pandemic

The House of Delegates and the state Senate advanced their own spending plans out of committees with several new proposals Friday.
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers have unveiled proposed budget plans aimed at mitigating the effects of the coronavirus.

The House of Delegates and the state Senate advanced their own spending plans out of committees with several new proposals Friday. That includes new funding for mental health services, criminal justice reforms, high-speed internet access, and assistance for people behind on rent and utilities. 

The House and Senate budgets have numerous differences that will have to be ironed out after each chamber passes its own version of the budget. 

Final approval of a new state spending plan may not happen for several more weeks.

