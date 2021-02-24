Virginia lawmakers vote to remove segregationist's statue

Former Governor Harry F. Byrd Sr. was considered the architect of the state's racist 'massive resistance' policy to public school integration.

RICHMOND, Va. — A statue of segregationist Virginia politician Harry F. Byrd Sr. will be removed from the state capitol grounds under a bill that has won bipartisan final approval from lawmakers.

By a vote of 36-3, the state Senate advanced the measure that had already cleared the House. The bill now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports it.

Byrd was a Democrat who served as Virginia’s governor and a U.S. senator.