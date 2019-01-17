RICHMOND, Va. — The House Courts of Justice Committee killed the bills that would legalize and decriminalize marijuana in Virginia.

A delegate from Hampton Roads, Steve Heretick, introduced the bill to the General Assembly, but it was shot down.

“It's a sad day for Virginia. Today the House Courts of Justice Committee defeated both my marijuana legalization and decriminalization bills. This is just the beginning of the fight. I have heard from thousands of Virginians this week who have flooded my office with calls, emails, visits, and social media posts, sharing their personal stories. I have been truly touched by the outpouring of support. I decided to take a bold stand and while many politicians in Richmond quietly supported the bill, only a few had the courage to stand publicly with me. I will continue to fight for Virginians of all walks of life, from all political backgrounds, who believe as I do, that marijuana prohibition has been a failure. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for your support and for standing with me," Steve Heretick shared in a Facebook post.

The bill would have set up a regulatory framework that would allow for the cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution of marijuana and its products throughout the Commonwealth to adults over 21.

"Whether the politicians realize it or not, the time has come for adults to have the freedom to decide for themselves whether or not to consume marijuana in the privacy of their homes," said Delegate Heretick.

