Virginia liquor sales up nearly $120 million despite virus impacts

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority brought in $1.2 billion in revenue during the 2020 fiscal year in a nearly $120 million increase from the previous year, even as the coronavirus pandemic left restaurants and bars shuttered for months.

The agency announced Wednesday that it's the second year in a row it has surpassed $1 billion in gross revenue.

The figures were bolstered by retail with the switch to online ordering and shipping amid the pandemic.