RICHMOND, Va. — For some Virginia Lottery players, it was as easy as 1-2-3.

That’s the Pick 3 number combination that was drawn in the Wednesday, August 28, night drawing. It turned a lot of tickets into winners.

Altogether, players wagered $421,879 for that drawing, and they won a total of $1,935,120. In other words, the Lottery paid out more than 4.5 times the amount it took in!

Certain number combinations like 1-2-3, or “trips” in which all three digits are the same, are typically very popular with Pick 3 players. Every player who wagered $1 on the Exact Order combination in Wednesday night’s drawing won the game’s top prize of $500.

Also, the Virginia Lottery paid out $459,500 on a handle of $359,301 when the number combination 1-9-7-8 was drawn in Wednesday’s day Pick 4 drawing.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The chances of matching all three numbers in the exact order in Pick 3 are 1 in 1,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in the exact order in Pick 4 are 1 in 10,000.

The Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause, and by law, all of our profits support K-12 public schools.

