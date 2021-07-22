Virginia lottery board approves casino regulations

The proposed regulations now go to Gov. Ralph Northam for his sign-off, after which there will be a public comment period, leading up to final approval by the board.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Lottery Board has approved a set of proposed regulations to govern the state’s fledging casino gambling industry.

The Virginia Lottery announced the development Wednesday. The proposed regulations now go to Gov. Ralph Northam for his sign-off, after which there will be a public comment period, leading up to final approval by the lottery board.

Virginia lawmakers opened the door to casino gambling last year, approving legislation to allow developers to build five large casinos around the state in what supporters promised would be a dramatic economic boost to struggling areas.

There are two casino proposals already in the works in Hampton Roads.

Headwaters Resort and Casino in Norfolk is planned for Downtown Norfolk. The Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced the name for the casino in May.

Officials expect the first phase of the project to be finished by 2023.

Rush Street Gaming has approval from the City of Portsmouth City Council to start work on the Rivers Casino sometime this year.