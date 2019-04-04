RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Lottery announced on Thursday that March 2019 was the third-best sales month in the Lottery's 30-year history.

Overall sales of lottery products from March 1 through March 31 totaled $221.4 million. That includes a record $117.6 million in sales of Scratcher tickets.

Strong sales drive profits, and, by law, all Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 public education in Virginia.

“The continuing popularity of our broad mix of games and prizes is good news for Virginia’s public schools,” said Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “Players really like our games, and they like the way we’re using technology to make our products more accessible in more places. Lottery profits make up about 10 percent of Virginia’s overall K-12 education budget, so our players are having good fun for a really great cause.”

Lottery profits for Fiscal Year 2019 continue to exceed forecasts and are on a pace to beat last year’s record of $606 million. The Lottery’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.

