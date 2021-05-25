Spotsylvania man charged in Virginia with murder for killing local rapper found dead after Florida car crash, police say

Robert Avery Coltrain is charged with murder in Virginia, but still is being held in Florida where the body of Brian Trotter was found in a car's trunk.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Spotsylvania man now faces a murder charge in Virginia after a local rapper's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a car crash in Miami Dade County, Florida, in October 2020.

Robert Avery Dupree Coltrain, 25, has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Brian Trotter of Prince William County, Virginia, according to the Prince William County Police.

Coltrain is still being held in Florida, where he originally faced a second-degree murder charge in Miami Dade County for Trotter's death.

In its most up-to-date release, Prince William County Police said that Coaltarin was charged with murder in Virginia because there was "probable cause" that pointed to Brian Trotter's murder happening in the county.

Trotter, 25, was a local rapper whose family initially thought he was traveling to Washington D.C. with Coltrain. After not hearing from him for multiple days, his family contacted Prince Willaim County Police, according to the department.

Coltrain was arrested in Hialeah Florida after crashing his car on an expressway. In court documents, Florida authorities described how a “continuous foul odor” led them to the discovery of Trotter’s body in the trunk of Coltrain’s Silver 2009 Acura.

Police said Coltrain had a gun and a fired bullet was recovered indicating there had been shooting inside the car.

According to police records in Florida, Coltrain called Trotter’s sister to apologize for his death after the suspect was arrested Sunday. Florida Authorities believe Trotter was murdered in Virginia on Oct. 17 with his body turning up in Coltrain's car in Florida eight days later. Trotter was last seen being picked up by Coltrain at Trotter’s apartment in Triangle, Virginia on Oct. 17.

Family and friends conducted searches and an urgent social media campaign in an attempt to find Trotter. Florida Authorities have not revealed any motive they may have discovered in the case.

Trotter’s friends and family are sharing his music to remember him. He went by the name KentWon’tStop.

Trotter's family posted a statement on Facebook after his body was found, saying: