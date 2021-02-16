Virginia man dies after falling into Smith Mountain Lake

Wildlife officials said 35-year-old Richard Donald Haynes III was launching a boat with another man before he fell overboard into the lake.

ROANOKE, Va. — A Virginia man has died after falling into a lake in the western part of the state.

The Martinsville Bulletin reported that the incident occurred at Smith Mountain Lake on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife release stated that Richard Donald Haynes III, 35, of Axton was launching a boat with another man and then fell overboard.

The other person was parking a vehicle and boat trailer when the incident occurred.

A woman also jumped in the water and attempted to assist Haynes. Rescue crews were called. But Haynes was declared dead at a local hospital a short time later.