Virginia man charged for assaulting officers with metal barricade during Capitol Riots

WASHINGTON — A 23-year-old Virginia man is facing multiple charges for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 breach on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Joseph Brody, of Springfield, was arrested on Sept. 15. He was charged in a criminal complaint with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, causing bodily injury, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and obstruction of an official proceeding, all felony offenses, DOJ said. He also is charged with two misdemeanor offenses.

According to court documents, Brody, along with four other people from different states, talked with each other before Jan. 6, 2021, and eventually illegally entered the Capitol as a group around 2:16 p.m. They moved throughout multiple levels and rooms in the building, including the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Brody also made his way to the floor of the U.S. Senate Chamber, where he filmed the desks of U.S. Senators.

After about 35 minutes, the group left the building and moved to the north end of the Capitol, witnessing the breach of the North Door. According to DOJ, Brody helped another person in the crowd in using a metal barricade against a U.S. Capitol Police officer, causing the officers to be knocked back. Brody is also accused of destroying media equipment.

The four other people Brody met with at the Capitol are facing misdemeanor charges.

"His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election," DOJ stated in a release.

In the 20 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 265 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, DOJ said.