Virginia man pleads guilty to assaulting mail carrier

RICHMOND, Va. — Federal prosecutors said a Virginia man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Richmond.

Court documents have shown that the assault happened on June 5, 2020. According to a news release from federal prosecutors, 45-year-old Erriette Williams approached a carrier delivering mail in a neighborhood north of downtown.

The news release said that Williams grabbed a key from the carrier and dared him to take the key back, then punched him in the face.

The mail carrier had lacerations on his face and required medical attention, according to the news release.