STAFFORD, Va. (WUSA) — A wanted man was arrested Monday after striking 10 cars, climbing onto the roof of a Five Guys restaurant and hiding inside an air conditioning unit in Stafford, Virginia.

37-year-old James Edward Baumann was wanted in three counties -- Stafford, Prince William and Spotsylvania -- before he allegedly struck 10 cars in the area of the Bank of America at the Stafford Marketplace just before 10 a.m.

According to police, Baumann was driving a Ford pick-up truck hauling a trailer holding another pickup truck when he crashed into 10 vehicles, four of which were occupied. Both pickup trucks were stolen, police say.

Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Baumann, who was intoxicated, then fled on foot and scaled a metal pipe alongside a building to reach the roof of a Five Guys. That’s when police apprehended him inside of an air conditioning unit.

He was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and charges are pending.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WUSA