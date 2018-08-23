RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two misdemeanor charges against a Virginia man who says police officers used excessive force during a traffic stop have been dropped.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Chesterfield Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Julian Viscidi on Wednesday withdrew obstruction of justice and having illegal window tint charges related to that March traffic stop. The prosecutor and 21-year-old James Monk's attorney, Sara Gaborik, said they had no comment on what led to the decision.

Monk and about a dozen supporters attended the hearing.

Monk said at a May news conference that he was stopped for no reason and followed all the rules, but was still pepper-sprayed and shot with a stun gun. Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz has rebutted that interpretation of body camera footage.

Gaborik says civil action hasn't yet been filed.

