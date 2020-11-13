Virginia Military Institute picks interim superintendent amid leadership shakeup

VMI announced in a news release Friday that Cedric Wins will step in to lead the military college until a permanent superintendent is chosen.

LEXINGTON, Va. — The Virginia Military Institute has selected a retired U.S. Army major general to serve as its interim superintendent.

The move comes after VMI’s former superintendent resigned last month under pressure from the governor’s office following the publication of a Washington Post article that described Black students facing persistent racism.