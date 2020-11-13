x
Virginia Military Institute picks interim superintendent amid leadership shakeup

VMI announced in a news release Friday that Cedric Wins will step in to lead the military college until a permanent superintendent is chosen.
LEXINGTON, Va. — The Virginia Military Institute has selected a retired U.S. Army major general to serve as its interim superintendent. 

The school announced in a news release Friday that Cedric Wins will step in to lead the military college until a permanent superintendent is chosen. 

The move comes after VMI’s former superintendent resigned last month under pressure from the governor’s office following the publication of a Washington Post article that described Black students facing persistent racism. 

Earlier this month, the General Assembly approved adding $1 million to the state budget to pay for an independent investigation into the allegations.

