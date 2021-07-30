Emergency crews respond to explosion at milk plant in Virginia

Hazardous material crews were called to the scene following the explosion in Strasburg, Virginia

STRASBURG, Va. — Emergency crews responded to an explosion at a milk plant in Strasburg, Virginia, early Friday morning.

The explosion happened just before 4 a.m. at the Valley Milk Products plant located at the corner of King Street and Acton Street on the outskirts of Strasburg, Virginia Department of Transportation Management Coordinator Jeff Boyer said.

The plant is functional, but was not operating at the time of the explosion, according to Boyer. No workers were inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The plant is owned by Maryland & Virginia Milk Products Cooperative Association (MDVA). MDVA's CEO, Jay Bryant, released a statement Friday.

"We are thankful for the swift action of local emergency responders and city building officials to ensure our employees are kept safe and minimize impact to the Strasburg community," Bryant said. "While we are still assessing the impact of the explosion, we expect no disruptions to our milk supply."

The Strasburg plant produces various condensed milks, butter and cream and employs 18 people.

A hazardous material crew is on the scene conducting an investigation. Emergency crews are working to determine exactly what caused the explosion.

Police in Strasburg say the following streets will be closed for an undetermined amount of time during the investigation:

Eastbound King Street closed from Holiday to Funk.

Westbound King Street closed from Funk to South Massanutten.

South Massanutten closed From North Massanutten to Queen Street.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes, and expect traffic delays.