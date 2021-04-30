Minimum wage going up in Virginia on May 1

Virginia's minimum wage goes up to $9.50 an hour and it will keep going up over the next few years until it hits $15 in 2026.

NORFOLK, Va. — Beginning on Saturday, May 1, some Virginia workers will earn more money.

The Commonwealth's minimum wage goes up to $9.50 an hour and it will keep going up over the next few years until it hits $15 in 2026.

On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam visited a Norfolk biotech company. That business already pays more than minimum wage, and the governor spoke about their success while still giving competitive pay.

"We can pay our employees a living wage while also having a successful business," Northam said.