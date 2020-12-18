Virginia now planning for less COVID-19 vaccine doses than initially expected

The state was informed by Operation Warp Speed that it would instead receive 370,650 doses of the vaccine instead of the expected 480,000 doses.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health is having to adjust after it was told by the federal government that it would be receiving less COVID-19 vaccine doses than anticipated.

The state was informed by Operation Warp Speed--a public–private partnership that aimed to accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine--that it would instead receive 370,650 doses of the vaccine in December from Pfizer and Moderna.

That's less than the expected 480,000 doses, according to a VDH news release.

Health care workers and long-term care residents are still top priority groups to receive the vaccine.

Eighteen Virginia hospitals received initial shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and they began dispersing a total of 72,125 doses to frontline healthcare workers.

Virginia has already placed an order for 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. That vaccine is expected to be approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and will begin arriving the week of December 21.