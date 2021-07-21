Virginia expected to receive $530 million in opioid settlement

According to Attorney General Mark Herring, the Commonwealth is expected to get $530 million. The funds will be used to help to prevent opioid addiction, treat people who are addicted, and fund recovery programs.

"No dollar amount will ever be able to bring back the Virginians we have lost to this devastating epidemic, but we can at least dedicate our time and resources to preventing further loss through prevention, treatment, and recovery," Herring said in a statement. "Throughout my time as attorney general, one of my top priorities has been to go after the pharmaceutical and marketing companies that created and prolonged the deadly opioid crisis, and I will not stop until all those involved are held accountable."