Virginia panel approves sweeping police reform bill

RICHMOND, Va. — A sweeping police reform bill that would eliminate the use of no-knock warrants, limit the use of chokeholds, and make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct has won approval from a key Virginia legislative committee.
The omnibus reform bill advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
The bill was heard by the committee on the first day of a special legislative session focused on addressing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and calls for police and criminal justice reforms following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The bill, sponsored by chief patron Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) would also authorize a board to create statewide standards of conduct for officers and decertify officers who violate those rules, give prosecutors access to police disciplinary records, and set up safeguards to prevent officers with records of misconduct from moving on to jobs at other police departments.