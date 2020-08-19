Virginia panel approves sweeping police reform bill

The bill was heard by the committee on the first day of a special legislative session.

RICHMOND, Va. — A sweeping police reform bill that would eliminate the use of no-knock warrants, limit the use of chokeholds, and make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct has won approval from a key Virginia legislative committee.

The omnibus reform bill advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

The bill was heard by the committee on the first day of a special legislative session focused on addressing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and calls for police and criminal justice reforms following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.