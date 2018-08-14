RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia are gearing up for an intense enforcement period to combat drunken driving during the end of summer.

Beginning Friday and continuing through Labor Day, approximately 89 law enforcement agencies will operate 94 checkpoints and 612 saturation patrols around the state.

In 2017, 248 people in Virginia died as a result of drinking-related incidents. During last year's Labor Day weekend, Virginia roads saw 703 alcohol-impaired traffic injuries.

The increased enforcement will be supported by the 17th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce outreach campaign. A 30-second advertisement called "Act Like It" debuted this week, reminding viewers that drinking and driving is irresponsible. The message is if you're old enough to drink, act like it and get a safe ride home.

