Virginia poised for historic vote on Equal Rights Amendment

The ERA advanced through a House committee and is on its way to a full House and Senate floor vote.

State lawmakers are poised to take a major step toward making Virginia the critical 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Democrat-controlled Virginia House and Senate are expected to advance the gender equality measure in floor votes Wednesday.

The votes will be a momentous symbolic victory for many women's rights advocates and a sign of how much once-solidly conservative Virginia has changed.