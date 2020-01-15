×
Virginia poised for historic vote on Equal Rights Amendment

The ERA advanced through a House committee and is on its way to a full House and Senate floor vote.

State lawmakers are poised to take a major step toward making Virginia the critical 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. 

The Democrat-controlled Virginia House and Senate are expected to advance the gender equality measure in floor votes Wednesday. 

The votes will be a momentous symbolic victory for many women's rights advocates and a sign of how much once-solidly conservative Virginia has changed. 

But at the national level, many questions remain about the fate of the proposed amendment first introduced nearly a century ago. Court battles are expected to ensue due to a long-passed deadline set by Congress.

