RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Bring on the bees.

Virginia has a new program that distributes beehives in an effort to increase the number of actively managed bee colonies around the state.

The program provides beehive equipment directly to new and established beekeepers.

Virginia residents who are 18 or older can receive up to three beehive units per year. People who receive a beehive unit will be registered as beekeepers with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, allowing for periodic inspection by the agency.

State Apiarist Keith Tignor said Virginia lost 59.5 percent of its hives last winter. He said the distribution program will help counteract those losses by helping beekeepers establish new hives.

