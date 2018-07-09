RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia opponents of two natural gas pipelines and the state chapter of the Sierra Club will host a rally this weekend as part of an organized plan to hold thousands of "climate justice" events around the world.

The Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice rally is scheduled Saturday afternoon at the Virginia State Capitol.

The events will focus on demanding that local leaders commit to a fast transition to a fossil fuel free world.

Organizers of the Richmond rally say they will call on state elected officials to refuse money from fossil fuel companies and prevent new fossil fuel projects, including the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines. They also plan to push for a swift and just transition to 100 percent clean, renewable energy.

