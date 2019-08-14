VIRGINIA, USA — A new study ranks Virginia as the 10th most expensive state for childcare.

Economic Policy Institute released data about Virginia's standings versus all other states and the District of Colombia. The study found that childcare in the state of Virginia is not affordable for typical families.

The study claims the average annual cost of infant care in Virginia is $14,063, or $1,172 per month. Childcare for a 4-year-old costs about $10,867, or $906 each month.

When compared to the price of college, childcare in the state was more expensive per year than in-state tuition for a four-year public school. But Virginia wasn't alone. It's one of 33 states and DC where infant care is more expensive than college, the study said.

In Virginia, infant care costs just 1.9 percent less than average rent.

Researchers said that a minimum wage worker in Virginia would need to work full time for 48 weeks, or from January to December, just to pay for childcare for one infant.

The Economic Policy Institue found that childcare for two children (an infant and a 4-year-old) costs $11,185. That's about 42.5 percent more than average rent in Virginia. A typical family would need to spend 32.2 percent of its income on two children's care.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), childcare is affordable if it costs no more than 7% of a family’s income. By this standard, only 11.1% of Virginia families can afford infant care.

Economic Policy Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank created in 1986. It was created tp to include the needs of low- and middle-income workers in economic policy discussions

Click here to learn more about the study.