Virginia ranks 11th for reported AAPI hate incidents. Here who's most affected

Women and adults between the ages of 26-35 are some of the groups impacted most.

New data acquired by 13News Now provides a closer look at the number of hate incidents reported in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Virginia.

The organization "Stop AAPI Hate," which tracks hate incidents among the AAPI community, reported that as of March 31, 2021: 6,603 incidents had been reported across the country since they started tracking cases near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While more than half of those incidents come out of New York and California, the state of Virginia ranks 11th, with 109 incidents reported since March of 2020.

Here's a breakdown of that data:

Gender Distribution

61% female, 26.2% male, 5.1% TGNC, 7.6% Prefer Not to Answer

Age Group

30.3% 26-35, 18.7% 36-45, 16.8% 12-17, 14.1% 18-25, 13.9% 46-60, 5.3% 75+, 0.9% 61-75

Location distribution

36.7% Business, 23.9% Street, 11.9% Online & School, 11.0% Residence

Incidents distribution

70.6% Verbal Harassment, 22.0% Avoidance

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed anti-Asian hate legislation that directs the Justice Department to speed up the review of COVID-related hate crimes and establish ways to report incidents online.