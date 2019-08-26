Out of all the rankings out there comparing the 50 states, this is one the Old Dominion can definitely take pride in.

Out of every state in the U.S., Virginia has ranked the 9th hardest-working state in the entire country.

That's according to WalletHub, which determined the ranking based on ten key metrics from average workweek hours, the share of workers with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours per resident.

Out of these metrics, Virginia ranked 7th in average commute time, 9th in employment rate and 11th in annual volunteer hours per resident.

You can read the full report here.