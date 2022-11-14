Virginia reacts to deadly shooting at UVA

"Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community," Governor Glenn Youngkin said in a Tweet Monday morning.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three University of Virginia football players were killed and two other people were hurt in a shooting at the University of Virginia, according to University President Jim Ryan and campus police.

The shooting happened on a bus at the Culbreth Garage, and students were initially alerted around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The two who were injured were receiving medical care Monday morning.

UVA Police identified the suspect as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, who was taken into custody late Monday morning.

This is not the first shooting involving Virginia college students this year. In September, several Norfolk State University students were hurt in a shooting near Old Dominion University.

The President, Virginia officials and community members reacted to the news of the shooting Monday morning:

President Joe Biden mourns loss in UVA shooting:

The Whitehouse released the following statement:

"The President and First Lady are mourning with the University of Virginia community after yet another deadly shooting in America has taken the lives of three young people. Our deepest condolences are with the countless families, friends, and neighbors grieving for those killed as well as those injured in this senseless shooting.



Administration officials are in close contact with state and local officials, and we are grateful for those authorities’ swift response to this attack.



Too many families across America are bearing the awful burden of gun violence. Earlier this year, President Biden signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to taking other historic actions. But we must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets. House Democrats acted, and the Senate should follow."

Governor Glenn Youngkin on UVA shooting:

Governor Youngkin said the victims of the shooting and their families were at the top of his mind Monday morning.

“There were lives lost and families changed forever," he said. "It's just awful, and our hearts are breaking."

“We have sent every resource at the state’s disposal,” he said. “The law enforcement community has been extraordinary. The healthcare community has been extraordinary.”

Lebron James:

James sent prayer to the families of the victims on Twitter.

Brent Pry statement on UVA shooting:

Virginia Tech's Football head coach shared his condolences, and sent his support to the UVA football team, their staff, their families, and the entire UVA community.

On behalf of our entire Virginia Tech football family…we are praying, sending sympathy and support to Coach Elliott, his staff, his team, their families, and the entire @UVA community.



Patrick Mahomes sent prayers as well:

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine:

The Senators released a joint statement on the shooting, saying they were heartbroken to hear of the events that had taken place.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the tragic shooting at UVA and are praying for those who were injured, the families who lost loved ones, and the entire UVA community. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and urge everyone to follow the directions of local law enforcement as they continue searching for the suspect.”

Newberry College's Tight Ends Coach Sean Lampkin:

The South Carolina coach asked people to pray for his family after the loss of his cousin in the shooting.

"Love and already miss you, kid," he wrote.

Saddening, saddening news this morning. God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers off of the battlefield last night.



Please pray for my family as we are devastated by the passing my cousin Lavel Davis Jr.



Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears:

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares:

The AG tweeted early Monday to send prayers.

UVA Defensive Lineman Terrell Jones:

The pass rusher took to Twitter to express his feelings for the teammates he lost.

ESPN Commentator Bill Roth:

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inductee also tweeted his support.

Sending support and prayers to our friends & colleagues at UVa.



The UVa community stood with Hokies in April of ‘07. Our charge now is to support students, faculty & staff in Charlottesville during this horrific and tragic time. Ut Prosim.



Old Dominion Head Coach Ricky Rahne:

Rahne's squad played UVA earlier this season. He also took to Twitter to show his support.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips:

The commissioner said the ACC is a family, and it is hurting from the loss of family members.

"We are heartbroken and devastated over the tragedy last night at the University of Virginia. The ACC is a family and when one member of our family hurts, we all hurt. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted and we will continue to support UVA in any way possible during this difficult time."

