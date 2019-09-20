WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine on Tuesday announced $4,259,670.65 in federal funding for fire safety across Virginia.

The funding will be awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs.

“We’re pleased to announce funding to help fire departments across Virginia improve operations and safety as well as hire, recruit, and retain firefighters,” the Senators said.

The following Virginia fire departments will receive $2,471,502.50 in federal funding from the AFG program:

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs will receive $286,608.69 for the state fire training academy.

The Stuart Volunteer Fire Department will receive $103,619.04 for operations and safety.

The Chilhowie Fire Department will receive $137,638.09 for operations and safety.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department will receive $58,836.36 for operations and safety.

The Coeburn Fire Department will receive $150,095.23 for operations and safety.

The Woodstock Fire Department will receive $64,761.90 for operations and safety.

The Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department will receive $692,857.14.

The Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Inc. will receive $813,333.33.

The Carroll County Fire Rescue will receive $163,752.72.

The following organizations will receive $1,788,168.15 in federal funding from the SAFER program:

The Fairfax County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, Inc. will receive $367,000 for recruitment and retention.

Clarke County will receive $622,145.75 for hiring firefighters.

The Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Department will receive $799,022.40 for hiring firefighters.

FEMA’s AFG program works to strengthen the safety of the public and firefighters by providing direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments, nonaffiliated Emergency Medical Services organizations, and State Fire Training Academies for critically-needed resources.

