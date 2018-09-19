RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Republicans have filed their own redistricting proposal they say will fix what a court found were unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts.

GOP Del. Rob Bell introduced a remedial map Tuesday that Republicans say alters 30 House districts, including the 11 that the court said must be redrawn.

Democrats previously introduced a plan Republicans who narrowly control the chamber called a partisan power grab. House Democrats issued a statement Tuesday criticizing Bell's plan.

Republicans are currently appealing the court's decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, and GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox said in a statement Tuesday that the effort would continue. But he also said Republicans would engage in a "good-faith effort" with their Democratic colleagues on a remedial plan.

A House committee is scheduled to work on redistricting Sept. 27.

