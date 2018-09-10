STAUNTON, Va. (News Leader) — Robert E. Lee’s name will be stripped from Staunton’s only public high school, officials decided Monday night.

In a 4-2 vote, the Staunton City School Board signaled the beginning to the end of an era in Staunton. For months, neighbors have been divided on whether the Confederate general’s name should represent the school no longer segregated by race.

Board member Kenneth Venable, great-great-great grandson of Virginia slaves, made the motion to remove the name. The motion included language so the name could not be changed to any variation of Robert E. Lee High School.

The history-making meeting took place at the Gypsy Hill Gym, which held two sets of 120 folding chairs ready to host the divided community.

As the gymnasium filled with neighbors who display “Save the Name” and “But the Name Hurts” signs throughout Staunton, the public comment period began.

The board let the audience know that time would be limited. Each individual had two minutes to speak and the comment period would not last longer than 30 minutes. Anyone who acted out, or used slurs, would be thrown out, warned school board chair William Lobb.

Residents

The Rev. Edward Scott of Allen Chapel stood at the mic and delivered a sermon to all gathered.

“I long for you to vote at last,” Scott said, who bought $300 worth of “But the Name Hurts” signs displayed throughout Staunton.

Scott, a former school board member, said he didn’t address changing the name when he was on the board because he felt it was a battle he could not win. When he heard of Heather Heyer's murder in the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally last year, he knew he need to speak up.

“I didn’t want to be a coward anymore,” he said after the meeting.

The public comment period brought discussions of history, finances and the divisiveness the name issue brought forward.

"I do not appreciate having characteristics projected on me," said resident Pat St. Clair-Wertman, who did not want to be labeled as racist for wanting to keep the name.

Caroline Sheridan was the first resident to tell the board she favored changing the name.

“Whose history, whose nostalgia are the save-the-name campaigners representing?” Sheridan asked.

A theme of hoping Staunton residents could soon move on from the divisive issue was apparent in the gymnasium.

“Whatever the name is, I will support the school system," said resident Baldwin Jennings.

School board members

The majority of the school board members favored changing the name. Just board chair William Lobb and vice-chair Robert Boyle voted to keep Robert E. Lee’s name on the public high school.

Lobb acknowledged, though, that after the meeting that it would be time to move forward for the benefit of the school and community.

“We’re moving forward folks, no matter what the name of the school is, we’re moving forward," said Lobb.

School board member Amy Wratchford said the name of Robert E. Lee, and public use of other Confederate names, have been "turned into weapons to be used against people of color," and to keep the current name would be complicit with that form of hate.

“This is my home,” Venable said, adding that when he moved back to the area, he could not rest until the town moved forward.

Venebal is a graduate of the segregated black Booker T. Washington school and won the May school board election by just two votes.

It was the fall of 1965 when Booker T. Washington was absorbed into Robert E. Lee High School through desegregation. The first desegregated graduation took place in 1966, 12 years after the landmark Brown v. Board of Education U.S. Supreme Court case which started the long process of integrating schools through the U.S.

“Yes we are a historic city, but we can be a progressive city,” Venable said.

The Rev. Edward Scott and Amy Tillerson-Brown embrace after the Staunton School board voted 4-2 Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 to drop the Robert E. Lee name from the city's only high school.

David Fritz, The News Leader

Well, now what?

School board members said although the final renaming will be decided by them, that they would like to hear from the community first.

Superintendent Garett Smith said an online survey for students and community members could be online as soon as noon Tuesday. Members said the survey will be open for about three weeks.

On Wednesday, the board will conduct another meeting to discuss the renovations for the high school, set to be completed by August of 2020.

The beginning of change

The name of the high school has captivated Staunton residents since the school board election on May 1. The election results favored the school board members who ran in favor of renaming Robert E. Lee High School.

Amy Wratchford, Kenneth Venable, Christine Poulson, and in the special election, Natasha McCurdy, won seats on the school board.

Wratchford, Poulson, and McCurdy were clear that they thought the R.E. Lee name is problematic on a public school.

The contentious race led incumbent Ron Ramsey, who was seen as wavering on the need for a name change, to petition the Staunton Circuit Court for a recount after losing his seat to Venable by two votes.

Next came the dueling yard signs and listening sessions. Staunton residents gathered at the Gypsy Hill Park gym to participate in two listening sessions on the future of the high school name.

As the weeks after the school board election passed, blue "Save the Name" signs were put on display in residents' front yards. The red "But the Name Hurts" signs soon followed.

Now, the remnants of a segregated high school displaying the Confederate general's name will be history as Staunton begins to follow the school board member wishes of moving forward.

