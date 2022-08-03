Virginia school shuts down social media account used to bully students who identify as LGBTQIA+

Lake Braddock High School said school officials worked with a cybersecurity team to shut down the account and have identified the student responsible.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Administrators at a Virginia school say a social media account was created and used to harass and bully students who identify as LGBTQIA+.

In a letter to parents, Lake Braddock Secondary School Principal Daniel W. Smith, Ed.D. said school officials worked with a cybersecurity team to shut down the account and have identified the student responsible.

According to Smith, the student responsible for the creation and use of the account will be disciplined in accordance with FCPS Student's Rights and Responsibilities.

"I am deeply troubled that any student at Lake Braddock feels that this is acceptable behavior," said Smith in the letter. "This is not the kind of school community we seek to cultivate."

"Some of the comments and captions were really pretty vile and homophobic," Lake Braddock senior Ally Harbourt said. "I think it stands as a reminder as some of the tension that Queer students face in FCPS schools.”

Harbourt and some of her friends were horrified by the account and shocked by the comments that were made.

"I think it really highlights how students might feel pressured to suppress their identity at school and really hide who they are, not dress how they want, or just be open about themselves," Harbourt said.

Charlee Baldwin said he agreed and called the account bullying and harassment.

“When I first saw it, I honestly was kind of shocked but at the same time, a lot of students are desensitized to that kind of thing," said Baldwin. "There have been numerous accounts made this year, one was for students falling asleep in class, at one point it was funny. And there’s one for posture and just things that were laughable and everyone here got a kick out of it and I think what’s important to realize is that at some point it gets out of hands and quickly something funny can go to bullying or harassment.”

Smith said that every student at Lake Braddock has the right to feel safe and respected. He will meet with members of the school's LGBTQIA+ student groups. He says he plans to listen, learn and continue the conversation around their experiences within the school community.

He also encouraged parents to remind their kids about "the lasting impact that poor choices can have on their digital footprint" and talk with their kids about the expectations and behaviors that contribute to that shared vision at Lake Braddock.

"Our students can make a difference in this world by learning to embrace our differences instead of using them to divide us," said Smith.

The account comes as parents and educators debate books with LGBTQ characters and themes on library shelves.