Schools across Virginia plan walkouts for abortion access

Walkouts are planned at 45 schools, according to organizer Generation Ratify Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — At least a thousand students at dozens of schools across Virginia will walk out of classes Monday to make their voices heard on the issue of abortion.

The commonwealth-wide walkout is organized by the youth-led movement Generation Ratify Virginia. According to organizers, 45 schools have said they will participate in the statewide student day of action, and wear green in support of abortion access.

Students are holding demonstrations to demand federal and state measures that will codify Roe v. Wade, including the certification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the Constitution. There is an expected participation of at least 1,000 students with even more students participating by wearing green. Due to the mass engagement, some schools have chosen to continue their advocacy throughout the week and hold demonstrations on Monday and Thursday, organizers said.

It's the latest action in the D.C.-area following a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that could overturn Roe V. Wade.

Over the weekend, protests took place outside the Supreme Court and outside the homes of Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Maryland.

"I have engaged in countless conversations with students locally and throughout our state, and they long to have their voices respected and acknowledged in the fight for reproductive rights. It's time to listen to youth," said Felix Hedberg, the Generation Ratify Virginia Policy Director and junior at Open High School in Richmond, Virginia.

The future of abortion in Virginia may depend on what happens in the state Senate next year.