Virginia Senate kills bill ending most mandatory minimums

RICHMOND, Va. — Two Democrats in the Virginia Senate have joined with Republicans to defeat a measure that would have eliminated almost all mandatory minimum sentences.

The measure sponsored by Sen. Joe Morrissey died Monday on a vote of 21-19 after a lengthy debate. It would have eliminated mandatory minimums, except in the case of a conviction for the aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.

Many of the penalties were adopted decades ago as part of the tough-on-crime movement, which some lawmakers blame for mass incarceration.

Democratic Sens. Lynwood Lewis and Dick Saslaw joined with Republicans to defeat the measure.