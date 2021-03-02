Virginia Senate passes death penalty abolition bill

If passed into law, the measure would mark a major policy change for a state that has historically carried out numerous executions.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would abolish the death penalty.

If passed into law, the measure would mark a major policy change for a state that has historically carried out numerous executions.

The Democrat-controlled chamber approved the bill on a 21-17 vote Wednesday. It came after a lengthy, emotional floor debate.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supports a full repeal, and a House version of the bill is advancing in that chamber.