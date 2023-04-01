Virginia Senator proposes statewide ban on 'blue light headlights'

The senator told 13News Now the goal of this bill is to prevent any people from appearing like police officers, even from a distance.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia state senator is proposing a ban on all blue headlights as well as aftermarket modifications at the front, side, and back of all motor vehicles.

According to the two-page bill proposed by State Sen. Lionel Spruill (D-Chesapeake), Senate Bill 855, also prohibits any "glaring or dazzling light to persons approaching such motorcycles or autocycles."

Spruill told 13News Now the goal of this bill is to prevent any people from appearing like police officers, even from a distance.

"You are going to stop when you see a flashing blue light off and on because that looks like a law enforcement officer," said Spruill. "It's not the case all the time, and it could be scary for some folks if they stop in the wrong place."

The matter can also be a nuisance for any drivers out on the road. According to the National Highway Transportation Administration, some people may experience more discomfort looking at blue headlights than yellow "halogen" headlights.

Spruill said the law would only pertain to blue lights, as drivers are more than welcome to change their headlights to any other color, so long as it does not imitate law enforcement.