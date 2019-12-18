CULPEPER, Va. — A Virginia sheriff has vowed to deputize county residents if the new Democratic majority in the state legislature passes gun control measures.

Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins made the vow at a meeting where the Culpeper Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

That aligns Culpeper with Alleghany, Roanoke and Halifax counties, which have voted to defend gun rights against the controls expected to come from Gov. Ralph Northam and other Democratic leaders.

The only areas in and around Hampton Roads that have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries are Chesapeake, York County, Gloucester County, Isle of Wight and Mathews County.

