VIRGINIA, USA — Across the state, Virginia State Parks will join the celebration of National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28 with free parking, special programs, and volunteer events.

The theme of National Public Lands Day is Connecting to Nature Through Service, and volunteer opportunities at nearly all Virginia State Parks will allow the public to help improve the environment while connecting with the outdoors.

Projects include invasive species removal, shoreline cleanup, trail maintenance, habitat restoration, and environmental education activities.

Volunteers should dress for the weather, and the project, and bring water, insect repellent and sunscreen.

Virginia State Parks is partnering with the National Environmental Education Foundation, which has selected Kiptopeke State Park on the Eastern Shore as a National Public Lands Day Highlighted Site.

Kiptopeke will have live animal presentations, a live butterfly tent, wagon rides and programs about the unique culture of the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Sept. 28 is also Bike Your Park Day, and visitors are encouraged to bring their bikes to Virginia State Parks.

